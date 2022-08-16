Insight Inv LLC Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

