Insight Inv LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD opened at $265.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.11. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

