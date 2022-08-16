Insight Inv LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Insight Inv LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Shares of LH opened at $259.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.