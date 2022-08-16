Insight Inv LLC Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Insight Inv LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Illumina by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $53,891,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Stock Down 2.5 %

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,725.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.