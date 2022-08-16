Insight Inv LLC Acquires 3,480 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

