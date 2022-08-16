Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 160,862 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,959,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 184.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.