Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells 24,722 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 24,722 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $480,101.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,640.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LQDT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 128,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $704.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
