Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Insider Sells 2,708 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Integer Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. 64,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $100.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

