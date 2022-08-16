Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,600,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,312. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

