Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 27,081 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.89. 167,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

