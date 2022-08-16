Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells 23,136 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 2,591,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

