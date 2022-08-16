Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,572. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AAON by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

