Insider Buying: Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 15,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,252. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

