Insider Buying: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,425 shares in the company, valued at $375,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FIGS Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FIGS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

