Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires 5,359 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

CSP Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

