Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires 675 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, David Fineberg acquired 122 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($362.64).

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Fineberg bought 114 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($362.28).

On Monday, June 6th, David Fineberg purchased 96 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £301.44 ($364.23).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 254.32 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.50 ($5.23). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,012.00.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a GBX 8.88 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 99.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About CMC Markets

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.