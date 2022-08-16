Insider Buying: Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,437. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

