Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Update

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 8.0 %
Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.76. 336,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,705. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.09. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.