Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Update

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 8.0 %

Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.76. 336,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,705. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.09. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

