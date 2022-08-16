Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 2.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 183.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

