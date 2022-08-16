Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 125,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.08. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

