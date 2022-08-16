Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,429,600 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 1,904,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 366.6 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -167.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on INGXF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.