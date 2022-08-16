Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

