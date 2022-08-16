InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stake Raised by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of InfuSystem worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in InfuSystem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 159,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InfuSystem

In related news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

InfuSystem Profile

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

