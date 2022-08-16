Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Reaches Market Cap of $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036954 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

