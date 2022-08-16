Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of IMMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 67,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,046. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immutep by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth $153,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.