Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,524. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several research firms have issued reports on IMNM. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immunome stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Immunome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

