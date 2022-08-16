Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of IMNM stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,524. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immunome stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Immunome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
