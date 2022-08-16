Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,891,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 20.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Trading Up 8.8 %

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $226.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

