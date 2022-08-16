II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $59.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.
IIVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.92.
II-VI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $53.25 on Friday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of II-VI
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
