IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $25.07. 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

