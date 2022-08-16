IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Down 8.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

