Idle Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $16,129.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013856 BTC.
Idle Coin Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,236,231 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.
Idle Coin Trading
