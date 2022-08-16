IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.42. 14,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,858. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

