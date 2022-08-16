IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 34.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
