IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 34.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

