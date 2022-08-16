Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Price Performance

NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,820. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPWR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.