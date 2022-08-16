iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 1.34% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,757,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 538.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,894. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

