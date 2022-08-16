Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 577,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Iberdrola Price Performance
IBDSF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 18,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,796. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.
About Iberdrola
