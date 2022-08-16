Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 577,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDSF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 18,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,796. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

(Get Rating)

Read More

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.