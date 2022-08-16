i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.3 %

IIIV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.