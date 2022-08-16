HYCON Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. HYCON has a total market cap of $321,780.22 and $22,019.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001430 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00071355 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

