Hxro (HXRO) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and $45,984.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,521,116 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

