Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 6.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.33. 671,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,596,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The company has a market cap of $588.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

About Hut 8 Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 454,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.