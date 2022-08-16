Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 6.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.33. 671,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,596,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 7.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The company has a market cap of $588.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 4.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.