Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. 145,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,920. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANP)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.