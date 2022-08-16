Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. 145,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,920. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

