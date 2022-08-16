Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 7,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 471,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Humacyte Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a current ratio of 19.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 1,437.40%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason acquired 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,525 shares of company stock valued at $107,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 15.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 45.1% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

