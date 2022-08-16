Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 1,123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,359.3 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $7.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

