HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 29th

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSBC Stock Up 0.9 %

HSBA stock opened at GBX 552.10 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.55. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 521.68.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSBA shares. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.