H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.82.

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.60. 486,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,063. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.98.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

