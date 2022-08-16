Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 533,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 130.8% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 3,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,810. The firm has a market cap of $896.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

