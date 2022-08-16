HOPR (HOPR) One Day Volume Hits $763,034.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $763,034.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036954 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

