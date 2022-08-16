Honest Market Cap Tops $969,229.29 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $969,229.29 and approximately $1,926.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.