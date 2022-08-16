Honest Market Cap Tops $969,229.29 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $969,229.29 and approximately $1,926.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036916 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.
Honest Coin Trading
