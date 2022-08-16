HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 4.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.90 and last traded at C$8.93. Approximately 74,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 433,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market cap of C$713.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.28.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

