Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $7.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.89% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 4,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,875. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.